Now that PepsiCo Inc’s volume has hit 10.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) kicked off on Monday, down -1.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $143.45. Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has traded in a range of $127.60-$180.91.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.98% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.72%. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 billion.

In an organization with 319000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.43%, operating margin of 11.44%, and the pretax margin is 10.26%.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 76.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 3,988,780. In this transaction SVP and Controller of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $159.55, taking the stock ownership to the 22,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $159.55, making the entire transaction worth $3,988,780.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.27% during the next five years compared to 5.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PepsiCo Inc’s (PEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 2.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.98%.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.81. However, in the short run, PepsiCo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.63. Second resistance stands at $143.68. The third major resistance level sits at $144.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.35.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 193.82 billion has total of 1,369,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 91,854 M in contrast with the sum of 9,578 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,726 M and last quarter income was 1,263 M.