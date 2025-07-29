Now that ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s volume has hit 2.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) on Monday, plunged -8.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, PMN’s price has moved between $0.38 and $2.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -628.60%. With a float of $23.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.69 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc is 29.28%, while institutional ownership is 24.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 14,595. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 16,617 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 24 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 70,000 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $91,028. This insider now owns 208,333 shares in total.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) Trading Performance Indicators

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.36 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.18 million. That was better than the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.59%.

During the past 100 days, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s (PMN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1938 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0798 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7703. However, in the short run, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9401. Second resistance stands at $0.9802. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0202. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7799.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.43 million based on 32,689K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 2,780 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.