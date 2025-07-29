Now that Southwest Airlines Co’s volume has hit 15.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) opened lower -2.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $33.21. Price fluctuations for LUV have ranged from $23.58 to $37.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -29.29% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.36% at the time writing. With a float of $519.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $525.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.57%, operating margin of 1.16%, and the pretax margin is 1.84%.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 101.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 688,790. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,670 for $27.29, making the entire transaction worth $100,169. This insider now owns 14,881 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.81% during the next five years compared to -29.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) saw its 5-day average volume 20.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.30%.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 61.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.01 in the near term. At $33.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.13.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are currently 569,866K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,483 M according to its annual income of 465,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,428 M and its income totaled -149,000 K.