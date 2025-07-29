NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) 20 Days SMA touches 6.39%: The odds favor the bear

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday, soared 1.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $173.5. Within the past 52 weeks, NVDA’s price has moved between $86.62 and $174.72.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 91.83%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.48%. With a float of $23.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.39 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.11%, operating margin of 58.03%, and the pretax margin is 59.7%.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NVIDIA Corp is 4.07%, while institutional ownership is 66.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 13,141,830. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $175.22, taking the stock ownership to the 73,898,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 75,000 for $173.88, making the entire transaction worth $13,041,334. This insider now owns 73,973,225 shares in total.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.37% during the next five years compared to 91.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 250.54 million, its volume of 147.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.93%.

During the past 100 days, NVIDIA Corp’s (NVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $177.84 in the near term. At $178.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $180.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.78.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4312.70 billion based on 24,400,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 130,497 M and income totals 72,880 M. The company made 44,062 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,775 M in sales during its previous quarter.