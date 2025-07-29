Ocugen Inc (OCGN) is expecting 43.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock price down -5.50% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. OCGN’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $1.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 32.82%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $286.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -1261.43%, and the pretax margin is -1271.12%.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 26.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 09 ’25, was worth 122,887. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 146,705 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $171,029.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocugen Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc (OCGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.76 million, its volume of 3.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.38%.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0770 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0722 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9982, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8329. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0833 in the near term. At $1.1367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9033.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 300.79 million, the company has a total of 292,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,060 K while annual income is -54,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,480 K while its latest quarter income was -15,350 K.