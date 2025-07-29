Oklo Inc (OKLO) volume exceeds 17.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) opened at On Monday, remained unchanged from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $75.5. Price fluctuations for OKLO have ranged from $5.35 to $77.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.81% at the time writing. With a float of $104.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.19 million.

The firm has a total of 113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oklo Inc is 28.36%, while institutional ownership is 25.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 16,559,180. In this transaction Co-Founder, CEO of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $55.20, taking the stock ownership to the 10,105,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Co-Founder, CEO sold 300,000 for $55.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,559,177. This insider now owns 9,802,108 shares in total.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oklo Inc (OKLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oklo Inc, OKLO], we can find that recorded value of 25.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 18.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%.

During the past 100 days, Oklo Inc’s (OKLO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.37. The third major resistance level sits at $83.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.41.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Key Stats

There are currently 139,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -73,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,810 K.