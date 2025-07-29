Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.11%

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) kicked off on Monday, down -6.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has traded in a range of $0.54-$3.40.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.28% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.51%. With a float of $154.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.61%, operating margin of -292.16%, and the pretax margin is -390.8%.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc is 11.84%, while institutional ownership is 10.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 12,788. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,567 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 182,855 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 8,673 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $14,657. This insider now owns 161,657 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.84% during the next five years compared to 11.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) saw its 5-day average volume 12.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 67.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.14 in the near term. At $2.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. The third support level lies at $1.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 349.52 million has total of 179,561K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,190 K in contrast with the sum of -38,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,250 K and last quarter income was -14,140 K.