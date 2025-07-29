Ontrak Inc (OTRK) is expecting -64.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) kicked off on Monday, down -9.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Over the past 52 weeks, OTRK has traded in a range of $0.41-$5.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 34.45%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.67%. With a float of $4.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 112 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.6%, operating margin of -190.19%, and the pretax margin is -274.2%.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc is 43.60%, while institutional ownership is 9.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’24, was worth 306. In this transaction Director of this company sold 173 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 173 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $311.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.35% during the next five years compared to 34.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ontrak Inc’s (OTRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.37%.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 8.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0804 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0947 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5236. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5780 in the near term. At $0.6301, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6678. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4882, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4505. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3984.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.73 million has total of 4,218K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,850 K in contrast with the sum of -25,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,020 K and last quarter income was -6,890 K.