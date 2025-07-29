OppFi Inc (OPFI) with a beta value of 1.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) on Monday, plunged -3.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.27. Within the past 52 weeks, OPFI’s price has moved between $3.00 and $17.18.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -12.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 445 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.11%, operating margin of 24.45%, and the pretax margin is 18.47%.

OppFi Inc (OPFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OppFi Inc is 72.36%, while institutional ownership is 13.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 1,546,790. In this transaction Director of this company sold 121,812 shares at a rate of $12.70, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 128,188 for $12.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,544,050. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

OppFi Inc (OPFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.20% during the next five years compared to -12.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) Trading Performance Indicators

OppFi Inc (OPFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OppFi Inc (OPFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.56 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.93%.

During the past 100 days, OppFi Inc’s (OPFI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.33 in the near term. At $11.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.91.

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 947.94 million based on 86,808K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 321,480 K and income totals 7,260 K. The company made 90,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.