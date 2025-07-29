Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) kicked off at the price of $6.24: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) opened higher 5.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.92. Price fluctuations for PTEN have ranged from $5.12 to $11.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.06% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.89% at the time writing. With a float of $347.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.99 million.

The firm has a total of 9200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 2.67%, operating margin of -20.61%, and the pretax margin is -21.97%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 410,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 74,500 shares at a rate of $5.51, taking the stock ownership to the 925,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,500 for $5.98, making the entire transaction worth $32,890. This insider now owns 999,754 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.35% during the next five years compared to -3.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, PTEN], we can find that recorded value of 11.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.57%.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.44. The third major resistance level sits at $6.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are currently 385,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,378 M according to its annual income of -968,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,281 M and its income totaled 1,010 K.