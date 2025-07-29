Permian Resources Corp (PR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,376 M

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) kicked off on Monday, up 3.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.78. Over the past 52 weeks, PR has traded in a range of $10.01-$16.33.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 90.07% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.84%. With a float of $538.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $704.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 482 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.41%, operating margin of 47.72%, and the pretax margin is 46.92%.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Permian Resources Corp is 23.12%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 3,024,525. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $12.10, taking the stock ownership to the 1,312,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 500,000 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $6,536,600. This insider now owns 812,429 shares in total.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.80% during the next five years compared to 90.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Permian Resources Corp’s (PR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Permian Resources Corp (PR)

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) saw its 5-day average volume 9.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.77%.

During the past 100 days, Permian Resources Corp’s (PR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.47 in the near term. At $14.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.70.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.46 billion has total of 803,499K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,001 M in contrast with the sum of 984,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,376 M and last quarter income was 329,300 K.