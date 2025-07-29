Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.72% last month.

On Monday, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) was -0.40% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.6. A 52-week range for PBR has been $10.83 – $15.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -2.65%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 436.04%. With a float of $3.72 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.72 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49185 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.71%, operating margin of 26.8%, and the pretax margin is 14.99%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 18.95%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 436.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.96% during the next five years compared to -2.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR)

The latest stats from [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR, PBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.97 million was superior to 20.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.83%.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.00. The third major resistance level sits at $13.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.08. The third support level lies at $11.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are 6,444,366K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.70 billion. As of now, sales total 91,416 M while income totals 7,528 M. Its latest quarter income was 21,073 M while its last quarter net income were 5,974 M.