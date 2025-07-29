Photronics, Inc (PLAB) 20 Days SMA touches 7.55%: The odds favor the bear

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) kicked off on Monday, up 7.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.72. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has traded in a range of $16.46-$31.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 36.44%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.26%. With a float of $57.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1878 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.29%, operating margin of 25.2%, and the pretax margin is 26.17%.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Photronics, Inc is 4.19%, while institutional ownership is 93.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 210,717. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 10 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $19.97, making the entire transaction worth $299,550. This insider now owns 56,927 shares in total.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Photronics, Inc’s (PLAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Photronics, Inc (PLAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.81%.

During the past 100 days, Photronics, Inc’s (PLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.58 in the near term. At $22.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.08.

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.27 billion has total of 60,151K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 866,950 K in contrast with the sum of 130,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210,990 K and last quarter income was 8,860 K.