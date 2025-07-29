Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) last year’s performance of -11.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) was -4.67% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.14. A 52-week range for PLL has been $5.15 – $15.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -191.07%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.40%. With a float of $20.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Piedmont Lithium Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Piedmont Lithium Inc is 7.44%, while institutional ownership is 26.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 10 ’24, was worth 515,521. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 41,867 shares at a rate of $12.31, taking the stock ownership to the 170,616 shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Looking closely at Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.63%.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Lithium Inc’s (PLL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.61. However, in the short run, Piedmont Lithium Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.13. Second resistance stands at $8.49. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.91.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) Key Stats

There are 21,946K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 170.33 million. As of now, sales total 99,880 K while income totals -64,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,000 K while its last quarter net income were -15,630 K.