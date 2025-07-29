Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) volume exceeds 3.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) was -1.38% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.28. A 52-week range for PBI has been $5.58 – $13.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.62% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.83%. With a float of $178.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.51 million.

The firm has a total of 7200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.99%, operating margin of 13.13%, and the pretax margin is -3.65%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pitney Bowes, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes, Inc is 1.67%, while institutional ownership is 70.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 6,019,600. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,000 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $26,000. This insider now owns 621 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pitney Bowes, Inc, PBI], we can find that recorded value of 3.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.90%.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes, Inc’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.56. The third major resistance level sits at $12.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.48.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

There are 183,030K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.19 billion. As of now, sales total 2,027 M while income totals -203,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 493,420 K while its last quarter net income were 35,420 K.