Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 68.28 million

On Monday, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) opened lower -3.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Price fluctuations for PLUG have ranged from $0.69 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -49.35% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.91% at the time writing. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

The firm has a total of 3224 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.03%, operating margin of -301.9%, and the pretax margin is -312.79%.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc is 6.73%, while institutional ownership is 37.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 49,236. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 37,300 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 270,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 37,300 for $1.32, making the entire transaction worth $49,236.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.68% during the next five years compared to -49.35% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc (PLUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plug Power Inc, PLUG], we can find that recorded value of 76.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 91.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.48%.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1818 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1218 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6797. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4900.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,146,559K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 628,810 K according to its annual income of -2,105 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 133,670 K and its income totaled -196,660 K.