PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) average volume reaches $301.17K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) was 7.09% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. A 52-week range for PMVP has been $0.81 – $1.82.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -14.06%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -35.38%. With a float of $43.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc is 15.58%, while institutional ownership is 68.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 24,651. In this transaction General Counsel & COO of this company sold 23,151 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 98,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 33,065 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $35,198. This insider now owns 89,959 shares in total.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -15.79% during the next five years compared to -14.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Looking closely at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.17%.

During the past 100 days, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PMVP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0815 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0773 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1109, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3040. However, in the short run, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5633. Second resistance stands at $1.6167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2633.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) Key Stats

There are 51,953K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.45 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -58,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,440 K.