Procter & Gamble Co (PG) average volume reaches $8.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) stock price down -0.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $158.3. PG’s price has ranged from $151.90 to $180.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 33.28%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.89%. With a float of $2.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.34 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 108000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.29%, operating margin of 23.81%, and the pretax margin is 23.25%.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Procter & Gamble Co is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 69.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 1,669,200. In this transaction Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $158.67, taking the stock ownership to the 25,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,520 for $161.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,699,138.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.21% during the next five years compared to 33.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Procter & Gamble Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Looking closely at Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), its last 5-days average volume was 6.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.21%.

During the past 100 days, Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.91 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.05. However, in the short run, Procter & Gamble Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $158.06. Second resistance stands at $159.00. The third major resistance level sits at $159.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $154.34.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 368.35 billion, the company has a total of 2,344,542K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 84,039 M while annual income is 14,879 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,776 M while its latest quarter income was 3,770 M.