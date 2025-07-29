QTRX (Quanterix Corp) climbed 10.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) was 10.94% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.85. A 52-week range for QTRX has been $4.05 – $16.01.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.19% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -66.00%. With a float of $39.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.65 million.

The firm has a total of 471 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.95%, operating margin of -48.78%, and the pretax margin is -38.95%.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quanterix Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corp is 15.61%, while institutional ownership is 76.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 760,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 123,990 shares at a rate of $6.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,866,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 36,010 for $6.23, making the entire transaction worth $224,166. This insider now owns 1,742,943 shares in total.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.35% during the next five years compared to 9.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quanterix Corp (QTRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quanterix Corp, QTRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.32%.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corp’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.34.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

There are 49,954K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 302.79 million. As of now, sales total 137,420 K while income totals -38,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,330 K while its last quarter net income were -20,500 K.