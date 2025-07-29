Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) is 4.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened higher 1.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $158.4. Price fluctuations for QCOM have ranged from $120.80 to $182.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.08% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.63% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.68%, operating margin of 27.14%, and the pretax margin is 27.47%.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qualcomm, Inc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 537,560. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 3,333 shares at a rate of $161.28, taking the stock ownership to the 46,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer proposed sale 3,333 for $162.32, making the entire transaction worth $541,013.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.65% during the next five years compared to 20.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM)

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 6.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.95%.

During the past 100 days, Qualcomm, Inc’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.76 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $162.29 in the near term. At $163.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $165.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.92. The third support level lies at $156.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,098,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 176.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,962 M according to its annual income of 10,142 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,979 M and its income totaled 2,812 M.