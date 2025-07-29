Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.52%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock price down -3.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.71. QUBT’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.41%. With a float of $126.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.32 million.

In an organization with 41 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.61%, operating margin of -7248.05%, and the pretax margin is -11720.52%.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc is 19.91%, while institutional ownership is 14.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 928,800. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 46,440 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 83,495 for $19.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,663,220. This insider now owns 47,565 shares in total.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum Computing Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 44.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6539.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. However, in the short run, Quantum Computing Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.91. Second resistance stands at $17.67. The third major resistance level sits at $18.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.17. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.55 billion, the company has a total of 157,911K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 373 K while annual income is -68,542 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39 K while its latest quarter income was 16,982 K.