QuantumScape Corp (QS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) stock price down -8.27% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.97. QS’s price has ranged from $3.40 to $15.03 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -34.46% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.46%. With a float of $399.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.08 million.

In an organization with 800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -89.8%, operating margin of -1379.9%, and the pretax margin is -1263.93%.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corp is 28.49%, while institutional ownership is 25.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 10,802,103. In this transaction Director of this company sold 929,813 shares at a rate of $11.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 70,187 for $11.62, making the entire transaction worth $815,397. This insider now owns 161,343 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -34.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QuantumScape Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 72.64 million. That was better than the volume of 23.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.85%.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.93. Second resistance stands at $12.89. The third major resistance level sits at $13.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.82.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.22 billion, the company has a total of 558,926K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -477,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -114,420 K.