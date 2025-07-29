QXO Inc (QXO) posted a -0.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) opened lower -1.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.19. Price fluctuations for QXO have ranged from $10.61 to $87.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 55.18%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 418.95% at the time writing. With a float of $590.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $670.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 211 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.51%, operating margin of -197.54%, and the pretax margin is 121.32%.

QXO Inc (QXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QXO Inc is 11.85%, while institutional ownership is 50.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 105,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,000,000 shares at a rate of $15.05, taking the stock ownership to the 46,908,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 795,894 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $11,978,205. This insider now owns 53,908,701 shares in total.

QXO Inc (QXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 418.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QXO Inc (QXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 95.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 260.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 120.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QXO Inc (QXO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.71 million, its volume of 5.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%.

During the past 100 days, QXO Inc’s (QXO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.12 in the near term. At $22.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.06.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Key Stats

There are currently 580,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,870 K according to its annual income of 27,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,510 K and its income totaled 8,760 K.