Recent developments with Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.33 cents.

On Monday, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) opened lower -4.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $38.33. Price fluctuations for ARQQ have ranged from $3.72 to $52.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.05% at the time writing. With a float of $6.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -119.3%, operating margin of -7557.31%, and the pretax margin is -7347.37%.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arqit Quantum Inc is 56.75%, while institutional ownership is 4.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 150,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $43.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,080,075.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2197.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ)

The latest stats from [Arqit Quantum Inc, ARQQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.35%.

During the past 100 days, Arqit Quantum Inc’s (ARQQ) raw stochastic average was set at 65.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.51. The third major resistance level sits at $42.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.38. The third support level lies at $31.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Key Stats

There are currently 12,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 527.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 290 K according to its annual income of -54,580 K.