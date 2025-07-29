Recent developments with Autonation Inc (AN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.89 cents.

On Monday, Autonation Inc (NYSE: AN) opened lower -3.44% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $203.25. Price fluctuations for AN have ranged from $148.33 to $217.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 27.76% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.11% at the time writing. With a float of $28.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.71 million.

In an organization with 25100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.91%, operating margin of 4.53%, and the pretax margin is 3.14%.

Autonation Inc (AN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Autonation Inc is 25.38%, while institutional ownership is 68.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 2,347,172. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of this company sold 12,324 shares at a rate of $190.46, taking the stock ownership to the 19,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,324 for $190.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,347,172.

Autonation Inc (AN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.99% during the next five years compared to 27.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autonation Inc (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Autonation Inc (AN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.96, a number that is poised to hit 4.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autonation Inc (AN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.19%.

During the past 100 days, Autonation Inc’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 69.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $196.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.81. However, in the short run, Autonation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $202.58. Second resistance stands at $208.89. The third major resistance level sits at $212.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $192.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $188.47. The third support level lies at $182.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Autonation Inc (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

There are currently 37,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,765 M according to its annual income of 692,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,690 M and its income totaled 175,500 K.