Recent developments with Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.79 cents.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) kicked off on Monday, down -4.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has traded in a range of $1.00-$2.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -45.23%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.62%. With a float of $248.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 887 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.0%, operating margin of -239.99%, and the pretax margin is -429.44%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc is 16.97%, while institutional ownership is 20.36%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.61% during the next five years compared to -45.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

The latest stats from [Ballard Power Systems Inc, BLDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.91 million was inferior to 9.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.42%.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.26. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. The third support level lies at $1.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 611.65 million has total of 299,850K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,730 K in contrast with the sum of -324,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,390 K and last quarter income was -21,040 K.