Recent developments with Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.41 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) stock price remained unchanged from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.41. CX’s price has ranged from $4.89 to $8.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 60.47% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.99%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.51 billion.

In an organization with 44494 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.82%, operating margin of 9.31%, and the pretax margin is 6.27%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01 ’24, was worth 78,323. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16 ’24, when Company’s Senior Vice President – Legal proposed sale 45,385 for $6.73, making the entire transaction worth $305,641.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.27% during the next five years compared to 60.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.31 million. That was better than the volume of 12.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.59%.

During the past 100 days, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (CX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. However, in the short run, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.50. Second resistance stands at $8.60. The third major resistance level sits at $8.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.06. The third support level lies at $7.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.71 billion, the company has a total of 1,449,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,200 M while annual income is 939,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,649 M while its latest quarter income was 734,000 K.