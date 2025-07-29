Recent developments with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.98 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) stock price up 3.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.46. CVE’s price has ranged from $10.23 to $20.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -1.85% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.07%. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.7%, operating margin of 7.96%, and the pretax margin is 6.23%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc is 29.86%, while institutional ownership is 53.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 10,136,493. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,201,343 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $17,554,024.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.15% during the next five years compared to -1.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenovus Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) saw its 5-day average volume 12.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.05%.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.20 in the near term. At $15.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.37. The third support level lies at $14.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.24 billion, the company has a total of 1,805,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,611 M while annual income is 2,293 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,261 M while its latest quarter income was 598,210 K.