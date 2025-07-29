Recent developments with Geron Corp (GERN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.73 cents.

On Monday, Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) was -8.73% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. A 52-week range for GERN has been $1.17 – $4.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.25%. With a float of $603.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $636.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 229 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.85%, operating margin of -115.49%, and the pretax margin is -119.54%.

Geron Corp (GERN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Geron Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Geron Corp is 5.26%, while institutional ownership is 76.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 15,667. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,300 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 13,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 15,000 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $24,150. This insider now owns 26,682 shares in total.

Geron Corp (GERN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Geron Corp (GERN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corp (GERN)

The latest stats from [Geron Corp, GERN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.59 million was inferior to 12.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.23%.

During the past 100 days, Geron Corp’s (GERN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0866 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1068 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4204, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4653. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. The third support level lies at $0.9433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Key Stats

There are 636,918K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 732.46 million. As of now, sales total 76,990 K while income totals -174,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 39,600 K while its last quarter net income were -19,840 K.