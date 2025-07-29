Recent developments with Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.44 cents.

On Monday, Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) opened higher 11.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.9. Price fluctuations for PRPL have ranged from $0.56 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 16.53% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.23% at the time writing. With a float of $103.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.95 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.23%, operating margin of -17.7%, and the pretax margin is -14.18%.

Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Purple Innovation Inc is 4.67%, while institutional ownership is 69.66%.

Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.58% during the next five years compared to 16.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.61 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.47%.

During the past 100 days, Purple Innovation Inc’s (PRPL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0794 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0689 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7748, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8438. However, in the short run, Purple Innovation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0650. Second resistance stands at $1.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8200. The third support level lies at $0.7550 if the price breaches the second support level.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) Key Stats

There are currently 107,710K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 487,880 K according to its annual income of -97,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 104,170 K and its income totaled -19,140 K.