Recent developments with Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.63 cents.

On Monday, Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) was 4.19% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.64. A 52-week range for SOC has been $13.66 – $35.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.46%. With a float of $74.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 161 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.11%, operating margin of 87.18%, and the pretax margin is -73.09%.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sable Offshore Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Sable Offshore Corp is 23.61%, while institutional ownership is 57.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 3,674,506. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 167,175 shares at a rate of $21.98, taking the stock ownership to the 9,933,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 143,806 for $25.37, making the entire transaction worth $3,648,358. This insider now owns 10,100,569 shares in total.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

The latest stats from [Sable Offshore Corp, SOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.26 million was superior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.13%.

During the past 100 days, Sable Offshore Corp’s (SOC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.89. The third major resistance level sits at $31.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.00. The third support level lies at $27.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) Key Stats

There are 89,413K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.93 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -629,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -109,540 K.