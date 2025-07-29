Recent developments with Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.50 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock price down -4.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $38.95. SRRK’s price has ranged from $6.76 to $46.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.25%. With a float of $72.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.87 million.

In an organization with 196 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Scholar Rock Holding Corp is 23.17%, while institutional ownership is 97.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 445,688. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,136 shares at a rate of $40.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 24,066 for $34.44, making the entire transaction worth $828,898. This insider now owns 115,495 shares in total.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.77% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.26%.

During the past 100 days, Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s (SRRK) raw stochastic average was set at 67.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.00. However, in the short run, Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.59. Second resistance stands at $40.08. The third major resistance level sits at $40.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.46. The third support level lies at $33.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.52 billion, the company has a total of 94,946K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -246,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -74,720 K.