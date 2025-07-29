Recent developments with Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.35 cents.

On Monday, Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) opened higher 3.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $38.08. Price fluctuations for SMLR have ranged from $21.77 to $81.56 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 22.23%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -191.42% at the time writing. With a float of $15.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.96%, operating margin of -34.83%, and the pretax margin is -70.66%.

Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Semler Scientific Inc is 12.86%, while institutional ownership is 44.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 10 ’24, was worth 4,508,683. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $60.12, taking the stock ownership to the 65,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s CEO sold 25,000 for $62.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,556,123. This insider now owns 55,000 shares in total.

Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)

The latest stats from [Semler Scientific Inc, SMLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.51%.

During the past 100 days, Semler Scientific Inc’s (SMLR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.99 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.30. The third major resistance level sits at $41.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.60. The third support level lies at $37.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) Key Stats

There are currently 13,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 716.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,290 K according to its annual income of 40,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,840 K and its income totaled -64,700 K.