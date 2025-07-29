Recent developments with SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.94 cents.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) kicked off on Monday, down -0.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.2. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has traded in a range of $6.01-$22.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.80%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.15%, operating margin of 11.33%, and the pretax margin is 7.89%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 46.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 223,773. In this transaction EVP, GBUL, SIPS of this company sold 10,267 shares at a rate of $21.80, taking the stock ownership to the 245,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP, GBUL, SIPS sold 10,267 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $156,288. This insider now owns 255,467 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its 5-day average volume 51.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 58.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.74%.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.24 in the near term. At $21.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.55. The third support level lies at $20.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.23 billion has total of 1,105,363K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,766 M in contrast with the sum of 498,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,037 M and last quarter income was 71,120 K.