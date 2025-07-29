Recent developments with Tesla Inc (TSLA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.33 cents.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday, soared 3.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $316.06. Within the past 52 weeks, TSLA’s price has moved between $182.00 and $488.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.14%. With a float of $2.81 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 125665 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.48%, operating margin of 6.06%, and the pretax margin is 8.29%.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tesla Inc is 12.91%, while institutional ownership is 48.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 1,171,545. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $292.89, taking the stock ownership to the 5,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,000 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000. This insider now owns 5,924 shares in total.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.55 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 188.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its 5-day average volume 117.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 108.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.54%.

During the past 100 days, Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) raw stochastic average was set at 72.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $325.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $320.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $332.16 in the near term. At $338.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $346.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $317.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $309.12. The third support level lies at $302.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1050.17 billion based on 3,220,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,690 M and income totals 7,130 M. The company made 19,335 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 409,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.