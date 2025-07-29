Recent developments with Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.04 cents.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) kicked off on Monday, up 4.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has traded in a range of $16.01-$44.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -3.19% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.84%. With a float of $109.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1869 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.45%, operating margin of -64.09%, and the pretax margin is -60.26%.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zai Lab Limited ADR is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 48.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 249,147. In this transaction Chairperson & CEO of this company sold 7,072 shares at a rate of $35.23, taking the stock ownership to the 536,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,072 for $35.23, making the entire transaction worth $249,144.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zai Lab Limited ADR’s (ZLAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.32%.

During the past 100 days, Zai Lab Limited ADR’s (ZLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 71.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.10 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.16 in the near term. At $39.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.93. The third support level lies at $37.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.28 billion has total of 111,078K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 398,990 K in contrast with the sum of -257,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,490 K and last quarter income was -48,440 K.