Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 25.01 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock price down -2.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.49. RXRX’s price has ranged from $3.79 to $12.36 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -35.28%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.54%. With a float of $330.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.15 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.08%, operating margin of -960.64%, and the pretax margin is -962.73%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 836,987. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 138,574 shares at a rate of $6.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,117,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 138,574 for $6.04, making the entire transaction worth $836,987.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.52% during the next five years compared to -35.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Looking closely at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX), its last 5-days average volume was 30.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 25.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.03%.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. However, in the short run, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.60. Second resistance stands at $6.88. The third major resistance level sits at $7.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.73 billion, the company has a total of 406,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,840 K while annual income is -463,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,750 K while its latest quarter income was -202,490 K.