Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) plunged -4.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock price down -4.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. RCAT’s price has ranged from $1.66 to $15.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -47.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.34%. With a float of $78.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.25%, operating margin of -368.04%, and the pretax margin is -453.55%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc is 20.21%, while institutional ownership is 19.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 858,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $8.58, taking the stock ownership to the 387,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 100,309 for $6.70, making the entire transaction worth $671,769. This insider now owns 387,445 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Red Cat Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

The latest stats from [Red Cat Holdings Inc, RCAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.27 million was inferior to 7.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.63%.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.46. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.39.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 890.74 million, the company has a total of 91,976K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,836 K while annual income is -24,053 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,630 K while its latest quarter income was -23,120 K.