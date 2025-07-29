Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) average volume reaches $2.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) on Monday, plunged -1.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Within the past 52 weeks, RLAY’s price has moved between $1.77 and $10.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -23.05%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.84%. With a float of $129.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 261 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.15%, operating margin of -4927.05%, and the pretax margin is -4341.53%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Relay Therapeutics Inc is 24.57%, while institutional ownership is 84.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 09 ’25, was worth 219,123. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 61,379 shares at a rate of $3.57, taking the stock ownership to the 765,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 10,739 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $32,217. This insider now owns 390,081 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.39% during the next five years compared to -23.05% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Looking closely at Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.18%.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.02. However, in the short run, Relay Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 634.35 million based on 171,445K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,010 K and income totals -337,710 K. The company made 7,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -77,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.