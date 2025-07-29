Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) volume exceeds 33.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) on Monday, soared 0.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. Within the past 52 weeks, RGTI’s price has moved between $0.66 and $21.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.74%. With a float of $314.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 140 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.37%, operating margin of -798.66%, and the pretax margin is -1493.98%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc is 2.55%, while institutional ownership is 28.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 804,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,000. This insider now owns 828,766 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.82 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 545.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 74.03 million, its volume of 32.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.77%.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.19 in the near term. At $16.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.97.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.03 billion based on 290,323K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,790 K and income totals -200,990 K. The company made 1,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.