Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) 20 Days SMA touches 5.10%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) opened lower -4.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $47.43. Price fluctuations for RKLB have ranged from $4.20 to $53.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.01% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.12% at the time writing. With a float of $445.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.54 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.67%, operating margin of -44.19%, and the pretax margin is -44.33%.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rocket Lab Corp is 7.06%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 212,051. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,353 shares at a rate of $33.38, taking the stock ownership to the 419,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,353 for $29.41, making the entire transaction worth $186,844. This insider now owns 425,922 shares in total.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rocket Lab Corp, RKLB], we can find that recorded value of 18.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.32%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.04 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.65. The third major resistance level sits at $51.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.87.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Key Stats

There are currently 461,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 436,210 K according to its annual income of -190,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 122,570 K and its income totaled -60,620 K.