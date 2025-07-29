RTX (RTX Corp) dropped -0.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) opened lower -0.52% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $156.88. Price fluctuations for RTX have ranged from $112.27 to $157.33 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -11.13%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.13% at the time writing. With a float of $1.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 186000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.05%, operating margin of 9.95%, and the pretax margin is 9.47%.

RTX Corp (RTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RTX Corp is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 82.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 1,359,574. In this transaction Corporate VP and Treasurer of this company sold 8,704 shares at a rate of $156.20, taking the stock ownership to the 30,004 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 1,462 for $152.26, making the entire transaction worth $222,600. This insider now owns 13,184 shares in total.

RTX Corp (RTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to -11.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RTX Corp (RTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RTX Corp (RTX)

Looking closely at RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX), its last 5-days average volume was 6.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.94%.

During the past 100 days, RTX Corp’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.10. However, in the short run, RTX Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $157.06. Second resistance stands at $158.04. The third major resistance level sits at $158.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $153.66.

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,338,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 208.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,738 M according to its annual income of 4,774 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,306 M and its income totaled 1,535 M.