Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) volume exceeds 17.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) opened higher 16.18% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.93. Price fluctuations for SRPT have ranged from $10.41 to $150.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -323.26% at the time writing. With a float of $93.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1372 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.96%, operating margin of -5.25%, and the pretax margin is -7.35%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is 4.89%, while institutional ownership is 96.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 248,203. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,491 shares at a rate of $99.64, taking the stock ownership to the 27,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,491 for $99.65, making the entire transaction worth $248,226.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -323.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) saw its 5-day average volume 23.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.71 in the near term. At $15.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

There are currently 98,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,902 M according to its annual income of 235,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 744,860 K and its income totaled -447,510 K.