SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) last year’s performance of 11.26% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) opened lower -3.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $233.92. Price fluctuations for SBAC have ranged from $192.55 to $252.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 40.17%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.36% at the time writing. With a float of $106.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.16%, operating margin of 55.09%, and the pretax margin is 30.98%.

SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SBA Communications Corp is 1.34%, while institutional ownership is 99.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 1,202,932. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $240.59, taking the stock ownership to the 10,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $242.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,211,525.

SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.98% during the next five years compared to 40.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SBA Communications Corp (SBAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Looking closely at SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.28%.

During the past 100 days, SBA Communications Corp’s (SBAC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $231.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.06. However, in the short run, SBA Communications Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $231.29. Second resistance stands at $235.83. The third major resistance level sits at $238.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $224.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $217.37.

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) Key Stats

There are currently 107,452K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,680 M according to its annual income of 749,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 664,250 K and its income totaled 220,730 K.