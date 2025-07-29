Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 192.83% last month.

On Monday, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) opened higher 29.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.96. Price fluctuations for SCLX have ranged from $3.60 to $59.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -519.42% at the time writing. With a float of $5.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.93%, operating margin of -181.06%, and the pretax margin is -146.94%.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Scilex Holding Company is 26.51%, while institutional ownership is 18.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 13,800. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 139,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’24, when Company’s Executive Chairperson bought 8,888 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $8,351. This insider now owns 320,161 shares in total.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -519.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)

The latest stats from [Scilex Holding Company, SCLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.31%.

During the past 100 days, Scilex Holding Company’s (SCLX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.02. The third major resistance level sits at $21.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.42. The third support level lies at $8.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Key Stats

There are currently 6,952K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 107.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,590 K according to its annual income of -72,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,000 K and its income totaled -26,080 K.