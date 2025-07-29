SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.18%

On Monday, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) was -3.00% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.0. A 52-week range for SLQT has been $1.62 – $6.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.25%. With a float of $135.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4292 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.82%, operating margin of 5.35%, and the pretax margin is 0.96%.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SelectQuote Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SelectQuote Inc is 21.44%, while institutional ownership is 42.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 14,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 318,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s (See Remarks) sold 50,000 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $272,000. This insider now owns 1,166 shares in total.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.52%.

During the past 100 days, SelectQuote Inc’s (SLQT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.11 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.98 in the near term. At $2.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. The third support level lies at $1.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Key Stats

There are 172,721K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 335.08 million. As of now, sales total 1,322 M while income totals -34,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 408,160 K while its last quarter net income were 26,020 K.