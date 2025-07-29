SentinelOne Inc (S) last year’s performance of -11.71% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) kicked off on Monday, up 0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.56. Over the past 52 weeks, S has traded in a range of $15.36-$29.29.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -27.88% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 286.85%. With a float of $300.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.86 million.

The firm has a total of 2800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.83%, operating margin of -38.91%, and the pretax margin is -33.3%.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of SentinelOne Inc is 9.58%, while institutional ownership is 72.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 2,702,332. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 115,849 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,085,282.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 112.56% during the next five years compared to -27.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SentinelOne Inc’s (S) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 353.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SentinelOne Inc (S)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SentinelOne Inc, S], we can find that recorded value of 8.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.38%.

During the past 100 days, SentinelOne Inc’s (S) raw stochastic average was set at 70.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.02. The third major resistance level sits at $20.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.98.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.52 billion has total of 332,485K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 821,460 K in contrast with the sum of -288,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 229,030 K and last quarter income was -208,190 K.