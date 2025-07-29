Skywest Inc (SKYW) posted a 4.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Monday, with Skywest Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock price up 4.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $112.3. SKYW’s price has ranged from $64.61 to $135.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.26%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.47%. With a float of $39.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14610 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.35%, operating margin of 15.23%, and the pretax margin is 13.89%.

Skywest Inc (SKYW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Skywest Inc is 2.25%, while institutional ownership is 91.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 1,763,825. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 17,000 shares at a rate of $103.75, taking the stock ownership to the 131,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,000 for $103.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,763,825.

Skywest Inc (SKYW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.43% during the next five years compared to 3.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skywest Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Skywest Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skywest Inc (SKYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.75%.

During the past 100 days, Skywest Inc’s (SKYW) raw stochastic average was set at 96.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $119.86 in the near term. At $122.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $109.02.

Skywest Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.75 billion, the company has a total of 40,467K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,528 M while annual income is 322,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 948,460 K while its latest quarter income was 100,550 K.