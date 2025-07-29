Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) posted a 25.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) on Monday, soared 8.70% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.28. Within the past 52 weeks, SNBR’s price has moved between $4.48 and $20.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.45%. With a float of $18.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3654 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.59%, operating margin of 1.19%, and the pretax margin is -1.74%.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sleep Number Corp is 17.78%, while institutional ownership is 75.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 418,108. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 8,300 for $9.03, making the entire transaction worth $74,942. This insider now owns 20,972 shares in total.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.08 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Looking closely at Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.28%.

During the past 100 days, Sleep Number Corp’s (SNBR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.65. However, in the short run, Sleep Number Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.33. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $10.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.74.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 203.94 million based on 22,660K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,682 M and income totals -20,330 K. The company made 393,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.