Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.11%

On Monday, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) opened lower -6.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $41.65. Price fluctuations for SQM have ranged from $29.36 to $45.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 265.87% at the time writing. With a float of $141.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.82 million.

In an organization with 8344 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.11%, operating margin of 22.25%, and the pretax margin is 19.77%.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 28.91%.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 265.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.43 million. That was better than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.06%.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 59.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.76. However, in the short run, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.09. Second resistance stands at $41.04. The third major resistance level sits at $41.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.04. The third support level lies at $37.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are currently 285,638K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,529 M according to its annual income of 685,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,037 M and its income totaled 137,530 K.